US game show and pop culture weather-vane Jeopardy has seemingly tried to become “hip” with the kids as well as ota-barbarians by introducing a “manga” category for one of its latest episodes, no doubt proving relatively simple for the many grizzled veterans on the subject.

All the questions from the “manga” category can be viewed below:

Perhaps this development could lead to further questions on otaku culture appearing on the America-centric show…