Koutetsujou no Kabaneri English Dub Emerges

The next anime series to suffer egregious dubbing at the hands of Funimation is none other than Koutetsujou no Kabaneri, though most may not mind its potential ruination as many already regarded it as a failure compared to Shingeki no Kyojin anyway.

A sample of the English dub:

The English release of Koutetsujou no Kabaneri will launch on January 16th next year.