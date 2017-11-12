Danganronpa × Shingeki no Kyojin

Shingeki no Kyojin 2: Future Coordinates will be getting a collaboration event with the Danganronpa series, replacing the giant hulking titans with a gargantuan Monokuma instead and adding some much needed humor into the overly serious franchise.

A trailer featuring some of the things offered by the collaboration:

Shingeki no Kyojin 2: Future Coordinates will swoop its way onto the 3DS on November 30th.