RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


Danganronpa × Shingeki no Kyojin

Danganronpa-ShingekinoKyojin-Collab-Trailer-1

Danganronpa-ShingekinoKyojin-Collab-Trailer-2

Danganronpa-ShingekinoKyojin-Collab-Trailer-3

Shingeki no Kyojin 2: Future Coordinates will be getting a collaboration event with the Danganronpa series, replacing the giant hulking titans with a gargantuan Monokuma instead and adding some much needed humor into the overly serious franchise.

A trailer featuring some of the things offered by the collaboration:

Shingeki no Kyojin 2: Future Coordinates will swoop its way onto the 3DS on November 30th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World Short Explosively Moe
    “How to Draw Pantsu” – The Translated Guide
    Meganekko Jogging
    Ishihara Seeks 4th Term: “I Feel Sorry for Matsuzawa”
    Kafuu Chino Cosplay
    Tamamo no Mae Pool Bikini Cosplay Fantastically Furry
    Goddess of Twitter: “Frilly Pantsu!”
    Macross Delta Cosplay Bursting With Energy


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments