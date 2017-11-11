RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otaku Dan




    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    5 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:22 11/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    SanCom needs more edgy content like it used to have. What happened to all those crazy otaku and strange yet funny everyday incidents? The overused Azur Lane baits and the occasional Trump shit posts are not enough.

    Even Pink Guy is trying to be a legit rapist, I mean rapper. Don't tell me 10 years from now SanCom will become a legit anime/Japan company hosting conventions with codes of conduct.

    "Hold a warning sign and get the consent of the people around before showing questionable artwork."

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:55 11/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why is Astolfo only 10?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:33 11/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    He ate dragon cock so hes ten forever! (sorry had to)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:51 11/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just when I thought Gay Arts Online didn't make the list, gay boy Kirito just appears.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Tetra
    Comment by Tetra
    04:36 11/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Ryougi Shiki (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)"

    Wait what? Since when has Shiki been in Fate/Stay Night?
    Did they include her in the movie, for some reason, or is this just Sankaku not knowing where she's from. (Kara no Kyoukai)

    Reply to Tetra


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Ikoku Meiro no Croisée = “Gosick II”
    Motto Sonicomi Even More Sexy
    NHK Cracks Down on Downloaders
    Knightly Celia Ero-Figure
    Goddess of 2ch: “They’re G Cups!”
    Sexy Ai-chan Waitress Cosplay Quite Buxom
    T-Back Idol Gallery
    Anime & Manga Drawing Failure


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments