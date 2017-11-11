The most popular anime maidens and males of the month have been selected once again courtesy of NewType, resulting in one particular anime movie topping the list – and even surpassing the incredibly revered Sword Art Online in the process.

The female ranking:



1. Sakura Matou (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)

2. Saber (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)

3. Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)

4. Serval (Kemono Friends)

5. Rem (Re:Zero)

6. Kinomoto Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura)

7. Ryougi Shiki (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)

8. Illyasviel von Einzbern (Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya)

9. Sheryl Nome (Macross Frontier)

10. Jabami Yumeko (Kakegurui)

The male ranking:



1. Archer (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)

2. Emiya Shirou (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)

3. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

4. Lelouch (Code Geass)

5. Gilgamesh (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)

6. Sieg (Fate/Apocrypha)

7. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam)

8. Kiriyama Rei (Sangatsu no Lion)

9. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)

10. Astolfo (Fate/Apocrypha)