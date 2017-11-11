Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, December 2017
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 11, 2017 04:19 JST
- Tags: Fate/Apocrypha, Fate/stay night, Kemono Friends, NewType, Rankings, Sword Art Online
The most popular anime maidens and males of the month have been selected once again courtesy of NewType, resulting in one particular anime movie topping the list – and even surpassing the incredibly revered Sword Art Online in the process.
1. Sakura Matou (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
2. Saber (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
3. Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)
4. Serval (Kemono Friends)
6. Kinomoto Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura)
7. Ryougi Shiki (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
8. Illyasviel von Einzbern (Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya)
9. Sheryl Nome (Macross Frontier)
10. Jabami Yumeko (Kakegurui)
1. Archer (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
2. Emiya Shirou (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
3. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
4. Lelouch (Code Geass)
5. Gilgamesh (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
6. Sieg (Fate/Apocrypha)
7. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam)
8. Kiriyama Rei (Sangatsu no Lion)
9. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)
10. Astolfo (Fate/Apocrypha)
SanCom needs more edgy content like it used to have. What happened to all those crazy otaku and strange yet funny everyday incidents? The overused Azur Lane baits and the occasional Trump shit posts are not enough.
Even Pink Guy is trying to be a legit rapist, I mean rapper. Don't tell me 10 years from now SanCom will become a legit anime/Japan company hosting conventions with codes of conduct.
"Hold a warning sign and get the consent of the people around before showing questionable artwork."
Why is Astolfo only 10?
He ate dragon cock so hes ten forever! (sorry had to)
Just when I thought Gay Arts Online didn't make the list, gay boy Kirito just appears.
"Ryougi Shiki (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)"
Wait what? Since when has Shiki been in Fate/Stay Night?
Did they include her in the movie, for some reason, or is this just Sankaku not knowing where she's from. (Kara no Kyoukai)