Ousama Game “The Mystery Unveiled At Last”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 11, 2017 23:30 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Drama, Guro, Horror, Image Gallery, Ousama Game, Seven
The 6th episode of the ridiculously comical Ousama Game has unsurprisingly spent yet more time in a flashback, detailing the preposterous supernatural murders of even more previous participants as the whole mystery surrounding the game is finally unveiled – and negatively criticized by watchers.
Omake:
That's not how necks work. And that is most certainly not how fire works, either.