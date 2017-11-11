A life-sized figurine of K-ON’s eternally worshiped Nakano Azusa (unveiled during Summer Wonder Festival 2017) is on the verge of going on sale just in time for the fictional guitarist’s birthday, which in turn prompted the pathetically lonely posting of cake-laden shrines and illustrations from still besotted fans.

The life-sized figurine, for those who missed it:

The birthday celebration courtesy of fans:

Online store Animaru will begin accepting entries for the lottery on November 17th, those lucky enough to get their name drawn will have the opportunity to fork over ¥2.2 million for the splendid statue.