RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Ota7


NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-7

A life-sized figurine of K-ON’s eternally worshiped Nakano Azusa (unveiled during Summer Wonder Festival 2017) is on the verge of going on sale just in time for the fictional guitarist’s birthday, which in turn prompted the pathetically lonely posting of cake-laden shrines and illustrations from still besotted fans.

The life-sized figurine, for those who missed it:

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-LifeSized-Figure-1

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-LifeSized-Figure-2

LifeSized-NakanoAzusa-Figure-1

LifeSized-NakanoAzusa-Figure-2

LifeSized-NakanoAzusa-Figure-3

LifeSized-NakanoAzusa-Figure-4

LifeSized-NakanoAzusa-Figure-5

LifeSized-NakanoAzusa-Figure-6

LifeSized-NakanoAzusa-Figure-7

The birthday celebration courtesy of fans:

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-1

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-2

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-3

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-4

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-5

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-6

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-7

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-8

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-9

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-10

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-11

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-12

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-13

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-14

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-15

NakanoAzusa-Birthday-2017-16

Online store Animaru will begin accepting entries for the lottery on November 17th, those lucky enough to get their name drawn will have the opportunity to fork over ¥2.2 million for the splendid statue.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Fate Prisma Illya Pussy Exposure Anime
    JAST Annouces Steins;Gate & More
    Nagato Cosplay Good & Evil
    Meikoku Gakuen Jutai Hen Ever Ravenous
    Nishikino Maki Cosplay by Miyuko
    Comiket 91 Day 1 Cosplay Full of Heart
    Nekomimi Gokou Ruri Cosplay Ferociously Cute
    Summer WonFes 2017 Ero-Figures Seasonably Scanty


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments