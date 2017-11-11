An English version of superb ero-RPG Meltys Quest has emerged, a title possessing not only splendid sex scenes but relatively fascinating combat and a crafting system to boot, perhaps proving that not all erotic RPGs are poor quality cash-ins.

The game follows the adventures of the lazy Meltys who must now rebuild her kingdom after it became invaded by monsters, allowing players to either retain the pure maiden’s innocence or turn her to total slutdom – with the latter bound to be the more popular choice.

The surprisingly decent Meltys Quest can enthuse RPG enthusiasts and eroge-lovers in more ways than one now.