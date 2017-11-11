Inuyashiki “Negatively Influences Children!”

An abundance of complaints have poured in to the BPO, Japan’s toothless TV watchdog, for the month of October, with the organization’s website handily providing a selection of sample comments (as always) for netizens to happily make fun of – and naturally resulting in Inuyashiki‘s one brutal episode receiving a scathing complaint.

October accrued the BPO 1,765 total “opinions” by way of email, telephone, fax and post, most of which being complaints from sensitive individuals offended by the content present in fake television shows and other such programming.

The one comment that many believe to be describing Inuyashiki, as the anime in question remained nameless:

“In the animation, there was a scene where someone invades an unknown home and kills its family members one by one. It was cruel and uncomfortable to look at. Even though the anime airs during a late night time slot, I am worried that children will be negatively influenced by seeing videos of this.”

Screenshots from the cruel episode:

It can be assumed that the complaint was someone craving attention, or perhaps it was an actual legitimate complaint from some paranoid mother; regardless, anime has been no stranger of a topic to the BPO, who have still seemingly done nothing about this “problem” despite the years of complaints they have received.