Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-5

Azur Lane has continued to dominate the cosplay scene as yet another cosplay has emerged for characters Kaga and Akagi, boasting their usual kemonomimi charm that their Kantai Collection equivalents unfortunately lack and sure to have fans heralding the imminent death of Kantai Collection.

The doubly foxy cosplay:

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-1

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-2

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-3

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-4

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-5

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-6

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-7

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-8

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-9

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-10

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-11

Cute-Kaga-Akagi-Duo-Cosplay-12



