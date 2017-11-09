Trump Fish Food Dump “Disrespectful!”

The fake news media is now attacking GEoM Trump for his “disrespectful” one-toss of his box of fish chow to the greedy koi below, despite Abe following up in exactly the same fashion.

During his trip to Japan, President Trump joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in feeding the fish outside the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, but instead of daintily scooping the whole box into the pond, Trump chose to dump the entire box into the pond – an act that his old media fanclub and more uptight individuals have been labeling as disrespectful.

The footage of Trump’s inexcusable deed, despite the fact that Abe can be seen dumping his box of fish food first:

Some of the criticism on the net over the “incident”:

Others had already taken to creating memes with the footage: