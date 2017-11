A new trailer for the upcoming Danmachi game, “DanMachi Infinite Combate”, has revealed the title to be an action RPG, a rather fitting genre considering the nature of the anime – and seemingly promising plenty of screen-time for Hestia’s breasts and even some bath service.

The trailer and its occasional tidbits of service:

DanMachi Infinite Combate will be unleashed on the PS4 and Vita on March 29th.