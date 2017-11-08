Top 10 Coolest Jump Characters With Scars

Fearless warriors who have been through (and suffered from) various battles and have been branded with scars are the focus of this new ranking, leaving one legendary man-slayer as the victor over all the other lesser fighters.

The ranking:



1. Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

2. Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

3. Shanks (One Piece)

4. Tsukuyo (Gintama)

5. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

6. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

7. Shu (Hokuto no Ken)

8. Allen Walker (D.Gray-man)

9. Yamcha (Dragon Ball)

10. Xanxus (Katekyo Hitman Reborn!)