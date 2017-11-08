RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Mad Empire


PlayStation VR Sales “Hit $500 Million”

Grasping-Ooi-PS-VR-by-Kozou-Rifa

Naysayers and haters of constantly improving VR technology have been proved wrong on the profitability of PlayStation’s VR headset, as the device has managed to hit over $500 million in sales – and that is not including game sales.

While the amount of units sold is not exactly overwhelmingly impressive (about 1.5 million headsets in October) compared to Sony having sold over 67.5 million units of its PS4 worldwide, the device itself is quite expensive and comes in a variety of different bundles – having launched at around $500 and now being discounted to $290 for just the headset.

The milestone (if anything) demonstrates that the technology is quickly becoming a popular medium and will surely become even more notable when further advancements are made, though many may only be interested in the device’s pornographic capabilities…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:10 08/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    How do I access my PS VR's pornographic capabilities?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:43 08/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    >People fall for the VR Meme

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:58 08/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    >People who don't own a VR set calls it a meme
    >People who does own a VR set say it's one of the best things they tried and it's completely worth the money

    Hmm, Who should I listen to....?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Kojima Productions Logo Animation Unveiled
    Strike Witches Not Pantsu Cosplayers
    “Gochuumon wa Mahou Shoujo desu ka?” Announced?
    “I Got a Seiyuu Tattoo”
    Delightful Shimakaze Ero-Cosplay Rather Irresistible
    Fast, Big & Soft: Pantsu Witches Now Boob Witches
    Jingrock
    Monster Hunter Ero Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments