PlayStation VR Sales “Hit $500 Million”

Naysayers and haters of constantly improving VR technology have been proved wrong on the profitability of PlayStation’s VR headset, as the device has managed to hit over $500 million in sales – and that is not including game sales.

While the amount of units sold is not exactly overwhelmingly impressive (about 1.5 million headsets in October) compared to Sony having sold over 67.5 million units of its PS4 worldwide, the device itself is quite expensive and comes in a variety of different bundles – having launched at around $500 and now being discounted to $290 for just the headset.

The milestone (if anything) demonstrates that the technology is quickly becoming a popular medium and will surely become even more notable when further advancements are made, though many may only be interested in the device’s pornographic capabilities…