Orc of Vengeance Mass Rape Ero-RPG

Studio Neko Kick has contributed to the ero-RPG genre with “Orc of Vengeance“, a rather basic turn-based title that also possesses some puzzle elements, tasking players with using their brain before witnessing their highly desired and brutal rape scenes.

The game revolves around the sad tale of an orc whose village was burned to the ground for raping human women, causing the lone orc to seek vengeance the only way an orc can – killing all males and raping all females of the village responsible.

The twisted tale that is “Orc of Vengeance” can be purchased now.