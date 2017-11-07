RSSChannel

With Comiket 93 coming ever closer, the total count of doujin circles and the franchises they are contributing to for C93 has surfaced, revealing the mighty Type-Moon (creators of the expansive Fate franchise) sinking the now inferior ship-girl browser game that is Kantai Collection by a slim amount.

The top franchises with the backing from the most doujin circles and in comparison to last year:


1. Type-Moon 930 → 1,498

Top5-Franchises-C93-Doujin-Circles-1

2. Kantai Collection 1,802 → 1,460

Top5-Franchises-C93-Doujin-Circles-2

3. IdolMaster 1,108 → 1,384

Top5-Franchises-C93-Doujin-Circles-3

4. Touhou 1,290 → 1,188

Top5-Franchises-C93-Doujin-Circles-4

5. Touken Ranbu 1,232 → 1,014

Top5-Franchises-C93-Doujin-Circles-5

The floor plans for C93 and the massive amount of space that Type-Moon will occupy:

Comiket93-Floor-Plans-TypeMoon

Comiket 93 will take place from December 29th to December 31st.



