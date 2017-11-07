Top 5 C93 Franchises With The Most Doujin
- Categories: Manga, News
- Date: Nov 7, 2017 14:30 JST
- Tags: Comiket, Doujinshi, Events, IdolM@ster, Kantai Collection, Rankings, Type Moon
With Comiket 93 coming ever closer, the total count of doujin circles and the franchises they are contributing to for C93 has surfaced, revealing the mighty Type-Moon (creators of the expansive Fate franchise) sinking the now inferior ship-girl browser game that is Kantai Collection by a slim amount.
The top franchises with the backing from the most doujin circles and in comparison to last year:
1. Type-Moon 930 → 1,498
2. Kantai Collection 1,802 → 1,460
3. IdolMaster 1,108 → 1,384
4. Touhou 1,290 → 1,188
5. Touken Ranbu 1,232 → 1,014
The floor plans for C93 and the massive amount of space that Type-Moon will occupy:
Comiket 93 will take place from December 29th to December 31st.