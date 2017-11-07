Erina Kamiya Oppai Martial Arts

Sexy idol Erina Kamiya of idol group Kamen Joshi has demonstrated her expertise in martial arts, boasting a confidence level so lofty that she has provided the internet with a video of herself destroying Japanese tiles with her breasts (or at least, trying to).

Her ridiculous and not at all staged stunt, which will surely be regarded as another deliberate attempt to reel in otaku fans with sex appeal:

The martial arts antics of idol Nanaka Kawamura served as inspiration for Erina Kamiya’s video:

A previous video where the idol deftly switches between props to cover her – supposedly – exposed vagina (unsurprisingly acquiring over 2 million views in a week):