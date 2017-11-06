Wet Waitress Hitomi Ero-Figure
Nov 6, 2017
A figurine based on an illustration by artist Oda Non will surely quench the thirst of relentless figurine fanatics as it features a waitress named Hitomi clumsily spilling moist fluids onto herself, exposing her luscious body beneath and bound to make less savory buyers squirt their own fluids onto the girl when she arrives in April.