Tekken 7 Nude Mod Bares All
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Nov 5, 2017 23:30 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Fighting Games, Mods, Namco Bandai, Oppai, Tekken
The nude forms of Tekken 7‘s many valiant female fighters have been exposed by way of this nude mod, certain to have some unimpressed considering how long the game has already been out but perverts will no doubt still be thankful for the lewd implementation.
The naughty nude mod, which still does not expose the girl’s nether regions:
Instructions on how to install the mod can be viewed on the originating site.