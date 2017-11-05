My Erotic Summer Vacation Troublesome & Naughty

Dieselmine have gone beyond their usual visual novel style with “My Erotic Summer Vacation“, a title that allows players to explore a world whilst also experiencing their top-grade erotic content.

The game revolves around the protagonist returning to his hometown and getting mixed up in all sorts of perverted situations, providing a plethora of animated sex scenes in the process (if players have the patience to eventually see them).

My Erotic Summer Vacation and its abundance of sexy scenes can be viewed now.