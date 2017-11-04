Wild Romance “Will Have An Adult Release!”

Relatively new publisher Cherry Kiss has announced that they will soon be releasing an adult version for the previously censored Steam visual novel “Wild Romance”, joyous news in the face of Steam prohibiting developers from posting links to R18 decensor patches.

Released last year on both Steam and Android, Wild Romance had to be forcibly censored due to it having adult content, but now that Cherry Kiss has been enlisted, they are willing to give the fans what they truly want (and probably only wanted since the beginning).

A teaser of what has been accomplished on the adult version so far, courtesy of Cherry Kiss’s official Twitter:

The new and lewdly improved adult version is slated for release this Christmas.