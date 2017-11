The Studio Ghibli films that enthusiasts believe were the most tear-inducing have made their way onto this new fascinating list, leading to a rather dark movie revolving around the horrors of war achieving first place.

The ranking:



1. Grave of the Fireflies

2. Spirited Away

3. My Neighbor Totoro

4. Castle in the Sky

5. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

6. Whisper of the Heart

7. Princess Mononoke

8. Kiki’s Delivery Service

9. Howl’s Moving Castle

10. When Marnie Was There