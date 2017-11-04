Massively Marvelous Mammon Ero-Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Nov 4, 2017 00:26 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Ero-figures, Megane, Mizugi, Oppai, Orchid Seed, Oshiri, Sin Nanatsu
Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has still managed to pump out figurines despite the fact that its anime is no longer airing, this time featuring the incredibly gargantuan Mammon wearing practically nothing, and she can also be stripped completely nude when she comes into the possession of buyers next July.
