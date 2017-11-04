RSSChannel

Hatsune Miku Symphony 2017 Trailer Musically Magical

HatsuneMikuSymphony-2017-Trailer-1

HatsuneMikuSymphony-2017-Trailer-2

HatsuneMikuSymphony-2017-Trailer-3

The 2017 edition of the Hatsune Miku Symphony is inching ever closer, prompting the release of its official trailer along with the event’s theme song and bound to be a necessary viewing for the most hardcore of Vocaloid fanatics despite likely hearing all the songs before.

The official trailer, featuring “Future Overture” as the event’s theme song:

Hatsune Miku Symphony 2017 will debut at the Osaka Festival Hall on November 17th and then appear once more at Tokyo International Forum Hall A on November 29th.



