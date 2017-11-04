Hatsune Miku Symphony 2017 Trailer Musically Magical

The 2017 edition of the Hatsune Miku Symphony is inching ever closer, prompting the release of its official trailer along with the event’s theme song and bound to be a necessary viewing for the most hardcore of Vocaloid fanatics despite likely hearing all the songs before.

The official trailer, featuring “Future Overture” as the event’s theme song:

Hatsune Miku Symphony 2017 will debut at the Osaka Festival Hall on November 17th and then appear once more at Tokyo International Forum Hall A on November 29th.