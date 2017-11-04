Docomo’s Top 10 Most Popular Fall 2017 Anime
- Date: Nov 4, 2017 17:00 JST
NTT Docomo has unleashed the results of its latest poll, listing the shows that voters are watching this season and revealing the most watched show to be a new series as opposed to a continuation, for once.
2. Hoozuki no Reitetsu 2nd Season
3. Himouto Umaru-chan 2nd Season
5. Blend-S
6. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World-