NTT Docomo has unleashed the results of its latest poll, listing the shows that voters are watching this season and revealing the most watched show to be a new series as opposed to a continuation, for once.

The ranking:



1. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

2. Hoozuki no Reitetsu 2nd Season

3. Himouto Umaru-chan 2nd Season

4. Kekkai Sensen 2nd Season

5. Blend-S

6. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World-

7. Osomatsu-san 2nd Season

8. Imouto Sae Ireba Ii

9. Netojuu no Susume

10. My Girlfriend is Shobitch