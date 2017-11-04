RSSChannel

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-5

NTT Docomo has unleashed the results of its latest poll, listing the shows that voters are watching this season and revealing the most watched show to be a new series as opposed to a continuation, for once.

The ranking:


1. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-1

2. Hoozuki no Reitetsu 2nd Season

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-2

3. Himouto Umaru-chan 2nd Season

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-3

4. Kekkai Sensen 2nd Season

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-4

5. Blend-S

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-5

6. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World-

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-6

7. Osomatsu-san 2nd Season

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-7

8. Imouto Sae Ireba Ii

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-8

9. Netojuu no Susume

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-9

10. My Girlfriend is Shobitch

Top10-Popular-Fall-2017-Anime-NTTDocomo-10



