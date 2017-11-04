A rather strange bug has emerged in one of the Idolmaster franchise’s various smartphone games, with Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage seemingly causing the skirts of its idols to disappear when using the newly introduced “Photo Studio” mode, which many will likely not regard as a bug at all for obvious reasons.

The official tweet announcing the new “Photo Studio” mode, where players can make their chosen idol pose and dance as they wish whilst having full control of the camera:

The bug in action, thankfully revealing no genitalia beneath so as to not cause the utter annihilation of the developer as a result:

Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage can be played via iOS or Android now.