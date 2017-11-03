Super Mario Odyssey Secrets: “Well Played Nintendo”

As indicated by raving reviews, fans have been greatly enjoying the recently released Super Mario Odyssey, though more adventurous players constantly looking for ways to either “break the game” or bypass challenges have discovered that Nintendo actually encourages and rewards such behavior.

As can be witnessed below, Nintendo had intentionally left a gap in the railing of this shortcut discovered by one clever player:

Curious players who managed to get on top of tall structures that many would think to be impossible have also been rewarded by way of heaps of coins humorously placed in by developers:

Super Mario Odyssey can be played on the Nintendo Switch now.