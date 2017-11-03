Harem Colosseum Ferociously Furry & Flat
The 2nd sexy episode of ero-anime Tensei Kendo No Harem Colosseum has oddly omitted any form of Colosseum combat despite its name, though viewers may be thankful for what it was replaced with – various intimate moments with a lusciously flat inumimi girl.
Omake:
so good~ ep 3 will just be a oni chichi recolor...
Come to think about it; this company sure LOVES to reuse Airi and Sana's character designs, just with the hairstyles switched out.
Oh well, they can't help it if they are so cute.
I'd watch it just for the foxgirl.