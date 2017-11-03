EroSeka! Otherworldly & Monstrous

The overused concept of a protagonist being summoned to another world is now apparently being adopted by eroge, with OniMasyumaro’s “EroSeka!” following suit as a cute schoolgirl attempts to fight off the evil monsters of this new land – while also allowing players to witness her being ravaged.

The fantasy world has – unsurprisingly – been recently taken over by a demon lord who has commanded monsters to kill defenseless villagers, prompting the schoolgirl to try and stop him as he may also know a way to get home – though players may no doubt be more interested in the side-scroller’s erotic content.

Fantasy world perversions can be experienced in EroSeka! now.