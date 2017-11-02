RSSChannel

Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san Anime Rumored

YunohanaYuuna-OfficialArt-by-MiuraTadahiro

A big announcement for the incredibly perverse Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san is rumored to be on the way, with many suspecting the news to be an anime adaptation of the popular ero-manga, which may end up serving as a suitable replacement for the similar To-Love Ru Darkness.

This announcement is expected to be delivered by way of Shonen Jump’s 50th anniversary issue, slated to be unleashed on November 13th, with an anime adaptation sure to be regarded as the next major step for the franchise considering its growing popularity.

Clever fans have also discovered that the series will be obtaining a stage event at December’s Jump Festa event and that a “Production Committee” copyright can be seen on the official website – possibly further confirming that an anime may be coming.

YuragisounoYuunasan-Copyright-Text



    Comment by Anonymous
    15:52 02/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The only suitable replacement for To Love Ru darkness is another To Love Ru. This and To Love ru are on different tiers.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:38 02/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCK OFF BTCHES!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:38 02/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCK YOU COCKSUCKING BITCHES!!!!!!!!!!!!!

