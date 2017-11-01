Top 10 Most Sold DLSite Games

The eroge and visual novels most purchased through DLSite’s many affiliates have been divulged, with the power of sexy wolf girls apparently managing to surpass every other fetish available via the rather diverse doujin soft provider.

The many favored eroge:



1. Wolf Girl With You

2. Echidna Wars DX

3. Monmusu Quest! Origins -Assaulted by the Vamp-

4. Anthophobia

5. Demon Angel Sakura Vol. 4 -The World of Sakura-

6. Red.Chips

7. God Marionette

8. Sister Fight

9. Demon Angel Sakura Vol. 1-4 Bundle

10. School Dot Fight

Site-owners interested in the point or cash based remuneration offered by DLSite’s affiliate program can read more about the program and its rewards now.