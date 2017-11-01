Top 10 Most Sold DLSite Games
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Nov 1, 2017 00:16 JST
- Tags: DLSite, Doujin Soft, Eroge, Image Gallery, Oppai, Sales, Visual Novels
The eroge and visual novels most purchased through DLSite’s many affiliates have been divulged, with the power of sexy wolf girls apparently managing to surpass every other fetish available via the rather diverse doujin soft provider.
The many favored eroge:
3. Monmusu Quest! Origins -Assaulted by the Vamp-
4. Anthophobia
5. Demon Angel Sakura Vol. 4 -The World of Sakura-
6. Red.Chips
8. Sister Fight
9. Demon Angel Sakura Vol. 1-4 Bundle
10. School Dot Fight
Fuck yea, Wolf Girl and You is number one. So many years it was in production, and when it finally released, it was definitely worth the wait.