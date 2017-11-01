Top 10 Chubby Anime Girls

The anime girls who indulge in sweets perhaps a little too frequently have starred as the focus of this ranking as it has gathered the most popular “pochari” characters, bound to have some readers questioning their standards as most of the maidens on the list are rather slim…

The ranking:



1. Takara Miyuki (Lucky Star)

2. Tanahashi Suzune (Love Lab)

3. Tomoe Mami (Madoka Magica)

4. Toujou Nozomi (Love Live)

5. Jaiko (Doraemon)

6. Hiro (Hidamari Sketch)

7. Asaoka Natsumi (The Kabocha Wine)

8. Kujou Fumi (Jinsei)

9. Inada Tamako (Gin no Saji)

10. Hirasawa Ui (K-ON!)