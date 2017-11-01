Super Mario Odyssey Sales Hit 2 Million in 3 Days

The next big Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, has at last been unleashed on the depressingly faulty but at least now universally available Nintendo Switch, with the title’s overwhelming success proving none too shocking since Mario is such a well-known and popular mascot.

According to Nintendo’s latest financial results briefing, Super Mario Odyssey has managed sales of over 2 million only 3 days after release, a record that blows other Switch titles out of the water.

Furthermore, last Friday saw the release of Super Mario Odyssey in Japan and in overseas markets. This newest title in the Super Mario series received many awards this year at the largest game shows in Western markets, such as E3 and gamescom, and consumers had high expectations leading to its release. Although Super Mario Odyssey launched just a few days ago, the game appears to be meeting those expectations, judging by its high review scores from the gaming media and players’ positive comments on social media. While about 7 million units of Nintendo Switch hardware have been delivered into the hands of our consumers around the world, we estimate that the global sell-through of Super Mario Odyssey has already exceeded 2 million units in just its first 3 days. The holiday sales season will soon go into full swing, and we plan to make more Nintendo Switch systems available in the market. We will endeavor to further increase the number of consumers who want to purchase Super Mario Odyssey, and eventually we would like the game to be seen as an evergreen title that has longevity in the market beyond this holiday season.

