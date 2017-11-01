NMB48’s Ishizuka Akari “Now Does Lets Play Videos”

Japan’s highly celebrated idols have now begun dabbling in the atrocious art of “lets playing”, a predictable turn of events considering the the idol industry’s predatory hold on otaku culture.

NMB48’s 20-year-old idol and aspiring comedian Ishizuka Akari, who started her channel about 2 months ago, has already managed to accrue about 10,000 subscribers – with even more bound to be on the way now that she has revealed her new video for Super Mario Odyssey:

The first part of her currently ongoing Dragon Quest 2 play-through: