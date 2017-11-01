Love Live Theory “Men Have Become Extinct!”

One particularly dedicated Love Live! fan has generated attention on Twitter after comparing the real life location for one of Love Live Sunshine’s scenes with the anime’s scene itself, causing some to theorize that male characters are perhaps now extinct in the franchise.

While male characters in the Love Live series are rare (if not nonexistent), fans online have begun to construct their own theories due to this original tweet, which reveals that the sign for the male bathroom was (for some reason) removed:

“Men are extinct in the world of Love Live Sunshine!”

Naturally, many believe there to be a rational explanation for this exclusion, such as the artists merely forgetting to draw the sign.