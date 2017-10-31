Steam Bans “Officially Linked” Decensor Patches

A post from visual novel developer Dharker Studio has revealed that Steam is now apparently barring developers from posting links to uncensored “R18” patches for their games, leaving developers and gamers alike to wonder what the real cause behind all this flip-flopping and double standards is.

The post made via the Steam forum for one of Dharker Studio’s games:

Uncensored patches are a constant hot topic since developers are forced to upload “family friendly” versions of their eroge and visual novels in order to get them onto Steam – but now Steam is disallowing developers from linking to the patches, fans will have a harder time playing the games the way they were meant to be played.

According to those looking into this event, this new “rule” apparently only applies to developers and not the users themselves, with Steam seemingly desperate to keep their platform “clean” – despite there already being numerous western games on Steam full of nudity (not to mention immensely graphic violence).

