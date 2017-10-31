Sakura Halloween “Nothing But Treats”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Oct 31, 2017 01:05 JST
- Tags: Eroge, Halloween, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Visual Novels, Winged Cloud, Yuri
Eroge developer Winged Cloud have given fans a special treat for the oncoming arrival of Halloween, with the enticing “Sakura Halloween” providing a naughty yuri-filled Halloween-themed adventure for any amorous pervert to enjoy.
Sakura Halloween follows the beautiful vampiress Miyu de Lioncourt and her rage over not being invited to a big Halloween party, causing her to go and crash it only to encounter her “ex-girlfriend” Sabrina (a witch) – leading to an endless abundance of sexual scenarios.
Winged Cloud have made the treat-laden Sakura Halloween available for free now.
I love seeing the new Sakura games.