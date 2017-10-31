Free! Season 3 Hits the Water

Fujoshi have rejoiced over the announcement that a 3rd season of swimmer boy anime Free! is on the way, sure to earn the usual amount of hatred from Kyoto Animation’s hordes of male fans who don’t want fujoshi to have their own service-laden series.

Rumors about a potential 3rd season emerged after the debut of the “Free! Take Your Marks” movie due to an end card that read “see you next stage”, with the new TV anime eventually being confirmed via Free!’s official Twitter:

Trucks were also spotted baring an advertisement for the new season:

The 3rd season will debut in the summer of 2018.