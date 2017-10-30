One Russian woman determined to raise awareness on the evils of upskirt photography on trains has taken to showing off her underwear on the St. Petersburg subway for all to see – a “solution” that seems unlikely to ameliorate the problem, but does generate maximum attention for the girl’s social media profile.

The girl’s exhibitionist adventure, which many may treat as soft-core pornography:

The video’s description:

“This video is ‘dedicated’ to all who love to peek under skirts. On the behalf all women who became your victims – here, look! And stay away from us.”

The goal behind the video is to supposedly convince the Russian government to make the stealthy art of voyeurism a criminal offense – though not exhibitionism it would seem…

Comments online have naturally lambasted the girl’s effort: