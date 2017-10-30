An avid Kantai Collection fan has been arrested for hiding inside a game center after hours so he could get his hands on the new cards for the Kantai Collection arcade game – at least proving that not all fans have abandoned the franchise for Azur Lane yet after all.

According to police, the 29-year-old part-time worker from Kobe City’s Nada ward visited a game center in distant Tokyo’s Chuo city before midnight and hid inside the shop whilst the shutters were being closed; due to the vigilant security system, guards soon came running to his location and found him behind a game machine holding both a crowbar and screwdriver.

The suspect was discovered at around 02:30 and was promptly arrested for trespassing; admitting to the charges, the man revealed that he “wanted to obtain a new card that was inside the game machine” – the Kantai Collection arcade game being known for regularly providing players with new content.