Funimation “Now Officially Owned By Sony”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 30, 2017 00:34 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Funimation, Money, Sony, Twitter, USA
Funimation has announced Sony’s arrangement to acquire a substantial majority stake (95%) in Funimation for $143 million has gone through, a turn of events most seem to think could hardly make matters any worse than they already are – short of actual Sony-funded original titles for the US market with explicitly pro-degeneracy agendas ala Netflix.
Funimation CEO Gen Fukunaga will still serve as the CEO and will retain a minority stake in the company; his strictly PR boilerplate thoughts on the play:
“With Funimation’s long-established leadership position in anime and Sony’s direct access to the creative pipeline in Japan, it will be a great partnership to take Funimation to the next level.”
The announcement of the deal’s conclusion came by way of Twitter:
Funimation has (unfortunately) ensured that Sony will not get involved in their dubbing:
Will Sony be deciding how things are dubbed?
Sony values our years of expertise dubbing anime and understands that for over two decades, Funimation has been making anime accessible to a wide audience by delivering high quality dubs working with our talented voice actors and directors.
Funimation’s full FAQ on the event is available online now.
Opinions online about this rather major event:
“Will this put the live-action adaptation rights for these franchises in Sony’s hands now?”
“Does this mean we get another crappy live action DBZ interpretation?!”
“People acting like it’s the end of the world when nothing will literally change unless you’re some scrub who actually watches dubbed anime lol.”
“Uh oh, I can smell a monoploy coming our way. That is never good news.”
“Sony has money for acquisitions? I’m surprised.”
“They better not screw over Crunchyroll.”
“This is a bad idea. Sony has failed at everything they’ve done besides Playstation. If they some how ruin Funimation I will never forgive them.”
“Well it’s a low bar. Funimation is pretty terrible at localization.”
“ANYONE is better than Funi. Well, I take it back. 4Kids isn’t.”
“Isn’t Sony a Japanese company? So the Japanese own funimation now huh…”
“I’d like to think Sony won’t mess with an already profitable business, but we’ll see.”
“So this means I should make it a priority to watch all the recently added Funi shows on CR before they’re taken off? Got it.”
“I wonder if this will stop them from putting politics into dubs or make them do it more, I guess only time will tell.”