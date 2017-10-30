Funimation “Now Officially Owned By Sony”

Funimation has announced Sony’s arrangement to acquire a substantial majority stake (95%) in Funimation for $143 million has gone through, a turn of events most seem to think could hardly make matters any worse than they already are – short of actual Sony-funded original titles for the US market with explicitly pro-degeneracy agendas ala Netflix.

Funimation CEO Gen Fukunaga will still serve as the CEO and will retain a minority stake in the company; his strictly PR boilerplate thoughts on the play:

“With Funimation’s long-established leadership position in anime and Sony’s direct access to the creative pipeline in Japan, it will be a great partnership to take Funimation to the next level.”

The announcement of the deal’s conclusion came by way of Twitter:

Funimation has (unfortunately) ensured that Sony will not get involved in their dubbing:

Will Sony be deciding how things are dubbed? Sony values our years of expertise dubbing anime and understands that for over two decades, Funimation has been making anime accessible to a wide audience by delivering high quality dubs working with our talented voice actors and directors.

Funimation’s full FAQ on the event is available online now.

Opinions online about this rather major event: