Gameplay for mecha battle collaboration game “A Certain Magical Virtual-On” has surfaced, an adaptation of the crossover light novel which merges the worlds of To Aru Majutsu no Index and arcade game Dennou Senki Virtual On – a combination that many fans were likely not expecting.

The mecha action of A Certain Magical Virtual-On:

The title was initially revealed at the 2017 Dengeki Bunko Spring Festival; it will launch for the PS4 and Vita on February 15th.