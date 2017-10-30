A Certain Magical Virtual-On = Index + Mechs
- Date: Oct 30, 2017 00:15 JST
Gameplay for mecha battle collaboration game “A Certain Magical Virtual-On” has surfaced, an adaptation of the crossover light novel which merges the worlds of To Aru Majutsu no Index and arcade game Dennou Senki Virtual On – a combination that many fans were likely not expecting.
The mecha action of A Certain Magical Virtual-On:
The title was initially revealed at the 2017 Dengeki Bunko Spring Festival; it will launch for the PS4 and Vita on February 15th.