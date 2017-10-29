Detective Conan Bikinis “More Thrilling Than the Murder”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 29, 2017 13:34 JST
- Tags: Conan, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Mystery, Oppai, Oshiri, Schoolgirls, TMS
Long-lasting murder mystery franchise Detective Conan has recently unveiled its 878th episode, which has seemingly taken a quick break from all the crime solving to show off its female characters in an assortment of sexy bikinis, service that is quite rare for the series but will likely still be quite appreciated.
Omake:
Appreciated?,_, but they don't have any sex appeal whatsoever...