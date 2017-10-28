Naked Butlers “A Fujoshi’s Fantasy”

MangaGamer has begun to bolster its library with more yaoi content to appease the fujoshi demographic, with “Naked Butlers” being their next release and bound to be perfect for lovers of butler-on-butler action.

Naked Butlers revolves around the male protagonist getting a once in a lifetime opportunity to take care of a mansion and give orders to its butlers whilst the master is away, which the homosexual has taken advantage of by making perverse demands of the unsuspecting butlers.

Man-loving visual novel enthusiasts can purchase Naked Butlers now. Everyone else may wish to head for the hills.