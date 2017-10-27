Top 10 Most Horrifying Manga

With the horrors of Halloween about to descend upon the world, manga fanatics have ranked the most terrifyingly spine-tingling manga in existence, some of which are rare gems that many will likely be unfamiliar with.

1. Tokyo Ghoul

2. Yamikin Ushijima-kun

3. Kiseijuu

4. Museum

5. Battle Royale

6. Shiki

7. Kousha no Ura ni wa Tenshi ga Umerareteiru

8. Shokuryou Jinrui

9. Kasane

10. Shiyakusho