RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otakultura


Top 10 Most Horrifying Manga

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-6

With the horrors of Halloween about to descend upon the world, manga fanatics have ranked the most terrifyingly spine-tingling manga in existence, some of which are rare gems that many will likely be unfamiliar with.

The ranking:


1. Tokyo Ghoul

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-1

2. Yamikin Ushijima-kun

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-2

3. Kiseijuu

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-3

4. Museum

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-4

5. Battle Royale

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-5

6. Shiki

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-6

7. Kousha no Ura ni wa Tenshi ga Umerareteiru

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-7

8. Shokuryou Jinrui

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-8

9. Kasane

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-9

10. Shiyakusho

Top10-Horrifying-Manga-2017-10



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments