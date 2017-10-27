Top 10 Most Horrifying Manga
- Categories: Manga, News
- Date: Oct 27, 2017 13:00 JST
- Tags: Battle Royale, Horror, Kiseijuu, Rankings, Shiki, Tokyo Ghoul, Yamikin Ushijima-kun
With the horrors of Halloween about to descend upon the world, manga fanatics have ranked the most terrifyingly spine-tingling manga in existence, some of which are rare gems that many will likely be unfamiliar with.
1. Tokyo Ghoul
3. Kiseijuu
4. Museum
6. Shiki
7. Kousha no Ura ni wa Tenshi ga Umerareteiru
8. Shokuryou Jinrui
9. Kasane
10. Shiyakusho
Do people really think Tokyo Ghoul is horrifying?
DEAD TUBE ?!
Do people really think Tokyo Ghoul is horrifying?
Its tragic and some of the imagery may be scary to some but the premise of the manga itself is not horror at all. For some reason just because its psychological and gore that makes it horror for some reason
It's good but not the least but horrifying.