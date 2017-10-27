RSSChannel

Japan Censors The Evil Within 2 “Gore = Not Good”

Gory horror game The Evil Within 2 (known as “Psycho Break 2” in Japan) has been massacred by censors in Japan, a turn of events demonstrating that Japanese attitudes to the wholesomeness of ultraviolence still lag their betters in the US and elsewhere, despite the game having been developed in Japan.

Some of the censorship involves grotesque depictions of viscera being blacked out and the camera panning away from the gore during death sequences, as well as the complete removal of nipples – all things that more modernized countries like the US allow in their titles.

A video covering the game’s censorship:

Those looking to play the game without any unnecessary censorship can do so now with the western release.



    They ought to do something about their porn/H epidemic. Gore in games is the least of their concern.

    Comment by 3rdEye
    Fuck our bubble world, and everyone enabling it.

