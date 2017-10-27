Perhaps finally realizing that something needs to be done about their awful pollution problems, China has reportedly begun shutting down its more hazardous smog-producing factories in an effort to get them to obey environmental regulations.

Putting an end to “tens of thousands” of factories, it is believed that about 40% of China’s factories have been forcibly shut down (at least temporarily) and inspected by environmental bureau officials, additionally resulting in over 80,000 of said factories being fined due to their emissions.

China’s unusually aggressive approach to ending this pollution problem has led to offenders being heavily fined or even jailed depending on the severity of their misdeeds, naturally also causing a massive disruption to production for China’s east coast that has caused some to move their supply chains elsewhere.

While a significantly cleaner environment will no doubt aid in extending the life expectancy of its people, there will no doubt be many illegal factories still attempting to make a buck, and any changes will have to persist for years if the blight is to actually recede.

China intends to reduce the “concentration of hazardous fine particulate matter” from 47 micrograms per cubic meter to 35 micrograms by 2035, a bold goal that may actually be met if such measures are kept up.