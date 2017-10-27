Centaur no Nayami BD “Now With More Centaur Nipples”
- Date: Oct 27, 2017 13:01 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Censorship, Centaur no Nayami, Haoliners, Image Gallery, Monster Girls, Oppai
The 2nd BD release for the odd Centaur no Nayami has answered the prayers of viewers by providing buyers with some uncensored nipple service, a blessing that may yet earn the series more purchases than what most were likely expecting of the rather dull anime.
The nipple-packed BD version can be seen on the left whilst the original TV airing can be seen on the right:
Omake: