Typhoon Ferris Wheel Terror Spinner

Typhoon-FerrisWheel-Spin

Typhoon Lan has continued to cause destruction throughout Japan, with the passenger cars of a Ferris wheel apparently being its next victims, whipping them around effortlessly and stupefying hordes of people in the process.

The video gained an abundance of attention on Twitter with over 113,000 retweets and 178,000 likes:

Netizens confirmed that the theme park in question was Minami-Chita Beach Land of Aichi Prefecture, which was closed the day the weather began to turn sour – fortunately saving the lives of any would-be riders.

Park officials however assured that the spinning passenger cars are actually an intentional part of the Ferris Wheel’s design; they spin so as to lessen the impact on the Ferris wheel itself and act to prevent even worse scenarios.



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Shaolan-kun
    Comment by Shaolan-kun
    12:19 26/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't the cars always spin (slowly) as the wheel turns?

    Reply to Shaolan-kun
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:33 26/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Technically yes, but only in such a way that the occupants always remain upright while the wheel is in motion. So no, you don't normally see people having puke-inducing wild rides such as the one in the video. Bet there's some idiots out there who would try that for the lulz.

    Reply to Anonymous


