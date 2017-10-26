Whether it be due to them being cute or sexy, the anime maidens that people most want to dress up as for Halloween have been ranked, leading to one worshiped maid girl proving that she is still popular despite her series having ended over a year ago.

The ranking:



1. Rem (Re:Zero)

2. Kiki (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

3. Jiro Kyoka (Boku no Hero Academia)

4 (tie). Umaru Doma (Himouto Umaru-chan)

4 (tie). Yazawa Nico (Love Live)

6 (tie). Enma Ai (Jigoku Shoujo)

6 (tie). Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)

8 (tie). Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

8 (tie). Atsuko Kagari (Little Witch Academia)

8 (tie). Kaban (Kemono Friends)

8 (tie). Nausicaa (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)

8 (tie). Mashu Kyrielite (Fate/Grand Order)