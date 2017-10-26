RSSChannel

Whether it be due to them being cute or sexy, the anime maidens that people most want to dress up as for Halloween have been ranked, leading to one worshiped maid girl proving that she is still popular despite her series having ended over a year ago.

The ranking:


1. Rem (Re:Zero)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-1

2. Kiki (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-2

3. Jiro Kyoka (Boku no Hero Academia)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-3

4 (tie). Umaru Doma (Himouto Umaru-chan)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-4

4 (tie). Yazawa Nico (Love Live)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-5

6 (tie). Enma Ai (Jigoku Shoujo)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-6

6 (tie). Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-7

8 (tie). Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-8

8 (tie). Atsuko Kagari (Little Witch Academia)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-9

8 (tie). Kaban (Kemono Friends)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-10

8 (tie). Nausicaa (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-11

8 (tie). Mashu Kyrielite (Fate/Grand Order)

Top10-Anime-Females-Halloween-Cosplay-2017-12



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:38 26/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I would rather want to see a pool about "which anime girl would you want your girlfriend to cosplay for halloween" (then again, I understand not a lot of the japanese-pool-answering-otakus have girlfriends to begin with)
    I would be fun to know the grade of undress that people would get their girlfriends in public.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:49 26/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know this as much as I do, that one needs to be a really weak beta to have his girl parade half-naked in the public.

