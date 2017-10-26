Top 10 Anime Girls You’d Cosplay For Halloween
- Date: Oct 26, 2017 18:18 JST
- Tags: Halloween, Hero Academia, Kiki's Delivery Service, Love Live!, Rankings, Re:Zero
Whether it be due to them being cute or sexy, the anime maidens that people most want to dress up as for Halloween have been ranked, leading to one worshiped maid girl proving that she is still popular despite her series having ended over a year ago.
2. Kiki (Kiki’s Delivery Service)
3. Jiro Kyoka (Boku no Hero Academia)
4 (tie). Umaru Doma (Himouto Umaru-chan)
4 (tie). Yazawa Nico (Love Live)
6 (tie). Enma Ai (Jigoku Shoujo)
6 (tie). Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)
8 (tie). Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
8 (tie). Atsuko Kagari (Little Witch Academia)
8 (tie). Kaban (Kemono Friends)
8 (tie). Nausicaa (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)
8 (tie). Mashu Kyrielite (Fate/Grand Order)
I would rather want to see a pool about "which anime girl would you want your girlfriend to cosplay for halloween" (then again, I understand not a lot of the japanese-pool-answering-otakus have girlfriends to begin with)
I would be fun to know the grade of undress that people would get their girlfriends in public.
You know this as much as I do, that one needs to be a really weak beta to have his girl parade half-naked in the public.