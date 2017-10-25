RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Otaku Dan


Yu-gi-oh Censors Cards: “Cheek Pinching = NG”

ArrivalRivals-Yugioh-Censorship-USA

Popular TCG franchise Yu-gi-oh (which is somehow still alive and well) has provided players with another batch of cards, though westerners and Japanese fans alike have been surprised at the censoring of one particular card as the west seemingly has an issue with the most triggering depiction of cheek pinching it contained.

The original Japanese card:

ArrivalRivals-Yugioh-Censorship-Japan

The censored western card:

ArrivalRivals-Yugioh-Censorship-USA

Yugioh cards are often the subject of illogical western censorship, with most having any sexual characteristics or religious symbols removed though there has possibly never been a change as preposterous as this one – examples of other cards that have been censored over the years:

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-1

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-2

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-3

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-4

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-5

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-6

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-7

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-8

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-9

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-10

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-11

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-12

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-13

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-14

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-15

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-16

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-17

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-18

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-19

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-20

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-21

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-22

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-23

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-24

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-25

Yugioh-Card-Censorship-26



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:57 25/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can never get over just how incredibly petty most of these censors are. This is the kind of inane censoring you'd expect from something like China.

    Land of the free amirite?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:49 25/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japanese card: Two friends fighting
    American card: Rape commences

    I think they went in a different direction then they wanted.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Demolition, China Style
    Kirino Beach Queen Bikini Figure
    Minami Takahashi “Also AKB48’s Worst Dresser”
    Shimapan Exemplar
    Matataku
    Pants-Less Izumi Sagiri Cosplay Marvelously Moe
    Sex Doll Factory the Stuff of Nightmares
    Shokotan Cosplay Idol Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments