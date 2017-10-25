Yu-gi-oh Censors Cards: “Cheek Pinching = NG”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Oct 25, 2017 22:15 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Censorship, Comparison, Otaku, TCG, Yu-Gi-Oh!
Popular TCG franchise Yu-gi-oh (which is somehow still alive and well) has provided players with another batch of cards, though westerners and Japanese fans alike have been surprised at the censoring of one particular card as the west seemingly has an issue with the most triggering depiction of cheek pinching it contained.
The original Japanese card:
The censored western card:
Yugioh cards are often the subject of illogical western censorship, with most having any sexual characteristics or religious symbols removed though there has possibly never been a change as preposterous as this one – examples of other cards that have been censored over the years:
I can never get over just how incredibly petty most of these censors are. This is the kind of inane censoring you'd expect from something like China.
Land of the free amirite?
Japanese card: Two friends fighting
American card: Rape commences
I think they went in a different direction then they wanted.