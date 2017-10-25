Yu-gi-oh Censors Cards: “Cheek Pinching = NG”

Popular TCG franchise Yu-gi-oh (which is somehow still alive and well) has provided players with another batch of cards, though westerners and Japanese fans alike have been surprised at the censoring of one particular card as the west seemingly has an issue with the most triggering depiction of cheek pinching it contained.

The original Japanese card:

The censored western card:

Yugioh cards are often the subject of illogical western censorship, with most having any sexual characteristics or religious symbols removed though there has possibly never been a change as preposterous as this one – examples of other cards that have been censored over the years: